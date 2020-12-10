G Herbo virtually pleaded not guilty for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The Chicago rapper was allowed to remain free on an unsecured $75,000 bond. In simpler terms, he didn’t have to post any money himself.

Herbo’s manager, Joseph “JB” Bowden, also signed a $25,000 cash bond that he has to post before Wright can travel out of California.

You’re probably wondering where the PTSD rapper has to travel to amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but his lawyer, revealed that the rapper’s FIANCE is four months pregnant, and asked to be allowed to travel to New Jersey to visit her and their baby.

Gossip of the City reported that Taina was pregnant months ago and she even called the engagement. That must be the root of her friction with the rapper’s baby’s mother.

Prosecutors also identified G Herbo’s baby’s mother, Ari Fletcher, as a witness on the case and he was ordered not to speak to her about the allegations.

If convicted at trial, Herbo is facing six years in prison.