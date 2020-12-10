K. Michelle Gets Dragged For Saying She’s ‘Hurt’ That She Can’t Work With Her Mentor R. Kelly Anymore

K. Michelle published a series of controversial tweets that rubbed fans the wrong way because she admitted that she’s hurt that she’s no longer able to work with her mentor, R. Kelly.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him,” she tweeted.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star added, “Once again I’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong but within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self.”

Michelle’s All Monsters Are Human dropped in January and was met with mixed reviews. It was released while the Pied Piper is imprisoned for sexual assault and misconduct.

She insisted that he had a “sickness” and many people took offense to that comment. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.

K. Michelle followed up with another tweet declaring,”Im not God I dont have a heaven or hell 2put ANYBODY in.U won’t sit at home from ur couch& judge me on how I heal from my struggles.” She also claims to have reached out to the victims who alleged Kelly sexually assaulted them.

“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SHIT TO PROVE ON AN APP!”

