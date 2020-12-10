Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart are joining forces for a limited drama series titled, True Story.

This marks the comedian’s TV drama debut and he’s executive producing the eight-episode Netflix series.

Hart will play a version of himself and Snipes will portray his older brother. The pair will find themselves in a life-or-death situation during a tour stop in Philadelphia that can possibly jeopardize Hart’s character, Kid’s, future.

The storyline is based on Kevin’s real life. He grew up in Philadelphia and had an older brother who was in-and-out of jail before he made his standup debut.

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart said. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”