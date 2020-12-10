LBS Kee’vin Looks To Be Next In Line To Continue Florida’s Successful Hip-Hop History

LBS Kee’vin Looks To Be Next In Line To Continue Florida’s Successful Hip-Hop History

The state of Florida is known for producing some of Hip-Hop’s biggest artists. LBS Kee’vin looks to join that esteemed list of successful artists from the Sunshine State. The Pensacola native never planned on pursuing a career in rap. At a young age, he had one clear vision: get rich.

“I never really thought of doing music to be honest,” he admits, “although I always loved the lifestyle. I started rapping about two years ago.”

From there his hunger and pursuit to become another Florida musical success story took full effect. Back in April, he dropped his first project Belair Baby. On his debut, he puts listeners on notice that he is only getting started.

Advertisement

The Florida native wears his heart on his sleeve on “Thug Cry.” The track served to be a standout on his debut project Belair Baby.

“A lot of people told me that they cried after hearing it for the first time,” said Kee’vin. “It’s a song that a lot of people in the streets can relate to.”

Along with Tee Watkins, LBS Keevin spits his melodic bars on street tales and a lifestyle that is based on survival.

Now the Visionary Records/Columbia Records rapper raises the stakes with the release of the sequel to his debut entitled, Belair Baby 2. His latest projects features Juicy J, 42 Dugg, 2K Baby and more. While its predecessor served as an introduction, Belair Baby 2 speaks to his versatility as an artist.

“I can make any kind of song on any kind of beat. I got pop songs, thug songs, trap songs… basically anything,” said the Pensacola native.

With two projects under his belt in 2020, LBS Kee’vin sets the stage for consistent success as he furthers the pursuit of artistic excellence.