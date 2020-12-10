With LeBron James ready to run it back with his Los Angeles Lakers crew, another achievement is on his name. King James has been named the 2020 TIME Athlete of the Year.



The full reveal of LeBron James as the Athlete of the Year will be broadcast tonight along with Person of the Year, Businessperson of the Year and more during the first-ever “TIME Person of the Year” broadcast special on NBC at 10PM ET.



James is highlighted for winning the bubble championship and also his efforts in activism.



“It would never, ever go back to us just playing our respective sports. It will never be that way for as long as I’m around. And hopefully I’ve inspired enough athletes that even when I’m gone, that legacy will carry on,” James said to TIME.



You can see the cover below and full story here.