Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t have any problems talking about his wins and losses.

During an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket this week, Cuban spoke about the ongoing obstacles created by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Mavericks are sure to lose more than $100 million with the restrictions in place.

“Am I going to lose a lot of money this year? Yes. No question about it,” Cuban said, via CNBC’s Tom Huddleston Jr. “More than $100 million when this is all said and done? Yes. No question about it.”

The Mavericks have yet to announce their official plan for fan attendance, but the season begins in two weeks. Since Texas is one of a few states that have allowed fans in stadiums, it’s likely that the Mavericks will have limited fans at games. Cuban said he is optimistic that arenas will be back at full capacity later in the 2020-21 season.

“Fans will be in arenas, and it wouldn’t shock me if … we reach a point in time where there are enough people with vaccines and everybody’s confident, maybe it’s March, maybe it’s April, maybe even May since we started [the season] late, and we’re just selling out the place,” Cuban said.,