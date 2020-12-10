Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder are hoping to find you love. The two have partnered to challenge members to flaunt their authenticity.



The new campaign will celebrate a member’s most authentic and inspiring bios with $1 million.



The partnership is focused on promoting yourself when dating. A recent study found 57% of its members want to show even more of their authentic selves on Tinder. This has led to the Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge), which promotes the culture of authenticity on the dating app.



Each member can submit their profile that displays their personality, creativity, and real self for an opportunity to win $10,000 USD ($1 million USD in total) to pursue their passions.



Hot Girl Meg will serve as the Hot Girl Coach and provide the tools needed to boost confidence.



“I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 MILLION to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”

“It’s been a challenging year, but we still see our members showing up with their next-level humor, creativity and honesty in their bios. For those who are having a harder time putting themselves out there, we want to give them an extra boost of confidence and that’s why we’re bringing some of the most important voices in culture to help support them,” said Nicole Parlapiano, VP of Marketing – North America at Tinder “I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, one of the hottest stars on the planet, to launch the #PYOTChallenge. Her career is a testament to where putting yourself out there can take you.”

Submissions must be in by New YEar’s Eve. For more information and official competition rules, visit tinder.com/c/pyot.

