Pau Gasol is eyeing one last run in the NBA. If he has his way he would return to the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped Kobe Bryant win two rings. The reunion would also place him alongside his brother Marc Gasol on the LakeShow.



“There is meaning and history there,” said Gasol to ESPN. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”



Marc Gasol left the Toronto Raptors to play with the Lakers on a two-year $5.25 million dollar deal this past summer.



“I want the opportunity to contribute — to feel needed,” Gasol added. “Not just to be there. That’s not who I am. I want to enjoy it, and players usually enjoy playing.”



Gasol last played for the San Antonio Spurs but had his season cut short and hasn’t been on the court since March 2019.



