Faith Rodgers was one of the many alleged victims who spoke out about the sexual abuse she endured during her year-long relationship with R. Kelly.

She says the singer would lock her up whenever she didn’t satisfy him sexually and accuses him of giving her herpes.

Rodgers is firing off a lawsuit against the disgraced singer and in that suit she requested that he hands over “all documentation regarding your sexually transmitted infection status for the past five years.”

The court documents also suggest that Rodgers wants the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s financials, taxes, pay stubs, plane ticket receipts, hotel bills, phone records and medical records from January 2017 through January 2019.

“The discovery demands requested are in the normal course of a civil action and we will respond to the pleadings as required by law,” R. Kelly’s lawyer Thomas Farinella said.

Prosecutors argue that the disgraced singer knowingly transmitted the uncurable disease and a New York judge tossed his attempt to dismiss these charges.

“The defendant did not use a condom. Prior to the intercourse, the defendant learned from his health care provider that he had contracted herpes, an infectious venereal disease, and that he should inform his sexual partners of this diagnosis and use a condom to limit exposing his sexual partners to herpes,” prosecutors wrote when they charged Kelly.

The 53-year-old is currently sitting tight in prison as he awaits trial for sex crime charges connected to at least six women.