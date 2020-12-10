Yukmouth of The Luniz protégé and The Regime rapper Monsta Ganjah has recently claimed in a new interview that the late great rapper and producer PIMP C of UGK never sipped lean in his life, contradicting commonly held claims that he passed away from a related overdose. There have long been strong rumors circulating that Pimp C was actually poisoned instead of from passing away from sipping lean. Watch the below interview for more.

Monsta Ganjah as a nephew of the legendary Samoan-American West Coast hip hop group Boo-Yah T.R.I.B.E. has been around hip hop his whole life and last month broke the story of how Eminem collaborated with his uncle’s Boo-Yah T.R.I.B.E on the track “911” with B-Real of Cypress Hill in exchange for a West Coast security detail for Slim Shady previously via Paul Rosenberg. Monsta Ganjah has collaborated musically with the likes of Prodigy of Mobb Deep (RIP), Crooked I, Akon, Hell Rell of Dipset, Berner plus many more over a career expanding two decades.

The late PIMP C was one half of the highly influential Southern hip-hop group UGK (Underground Kingz) with Bun B by way of Port Arthur, Texas. UGK released half a dozen groundbreaking studio album from 1992 to 2009’s posthumous “UGK 4 Life” album honoring his legacy, as well as over half a dozen further compilation albums, mixtapes and two EPs in mid-1992. UGK collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, T.I., OutKast, Three 6 Mafia, Paul Wall, Master P, Spice 1 plus dozens more in a career which spawned multiple Gold-certified selling-albums and now classic singles. Thirteen years ago in early December 2007, Pimp C passed away in his hotel room while on tour with legendary West Coast rapper Too $hort in West Hollywood, California at only 33 years of age.

