The Grammys rubbed music fans the wrong way late last month with their nominations. In a new report from Variety, the Record Academy also turned off Tiffany Haddish when they asked her to host a pre-show for the love.



Haddish called the offer “disrespectful” and revealed that she would have to cover every cost, including hair, makeup, and wardrobe.



“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told Variety. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful … I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.'”



Haddish is up for a 2021 Grammy for her Black Mitzvah release on Netflix as a Comedy Album.



In response, a spokesperson for The Recording Academy stated they are a non-profit organization and states previous hosts, performers and presents did not get paid.

The 2021 ceremony is headlined by Beyoncé and her nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa who are tied at six.