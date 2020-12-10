On this date in 1995 the world famous Fat Boys’ “Human Beat Box” passed away from a heart attack after falling out of a cahir in the studio. He was 28 years old.

Born Darren Robinson, but known affectionately as “Buffy” in his native East New York neighborhood, the Human Beat Box rose to fame in the early 80s performing with the Disco 3, who became known as the Fat Boys. Buffy, along with Prince Markie Dee and Kool Rock Ski, were pioneers of the transformation of rapper to actor. Early cult classics such as Krush Groove and comedies like Disorderlies were silver screen hits in the 80s which helped the Fat Boys capitalize on their success.

Much love and condolences to the Robinson family and the remaining two in the crew who will forever keep the legacy of the Human Beat Box alive!

