With the NBA preseason tipping off this Friday, Trae Young will continue to hit the court in Adidas.



The Atlanta Hawks star was on ESPN’s The Jump and revealed he has inked a multi-year extension with the brand, which will bring a signature sneaker, the Trae Young 1, in Fall 2021.



“I’m super excited,” Young said. “This is a dream come true for me. I dreamed as a kid, just playing on those little goals in your room, putting on [signature] shoes and dreaming of being that player.”



You can catch Young speaking with Rachel Nichols below.

Trae Young 1. Coming in 2021. 🙏🏽👟💯 pic.twitter.com/uimaPrVmfI — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 9, 2020