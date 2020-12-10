Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” is officially an RIAA certified diamond single. The single is the first diamond single for the six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, ASTROWORLD Festival curator, and Cactus Jack record label founder.



Scott is running it up with “Sicko Mode” as it has so far has been streamed on Spotify over 1.2 billion times and also has 735 million views on YouTube.

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott featuring Drake is now certified DIAMOND



Travis' first Diamond certification

Drake's 2nd (God's Plan 11x Plat) — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) December 9, 2020

The Drake-assisted single was on the 2018 ASTROWORLD and was also named by Billboard as one of the “Songs That Defined the Decade.”

Earlier this month, Travis Scott covered Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 issue, detailing how he earned $100 million in the past year.



In addition, Travis Scott is looking to bring his ASTROWORLD festival next year once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. You can read more on that here.

Advertisement