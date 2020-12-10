Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times on Wednesday. According to renowned Hip-Hop journalist, Tony Centeno, Dollaz was on his way to popular Miami strip club, Booby Trap, before being a victim to gunshot wounds at the club’s entrance. He took to Twitter to break the news.

“My dawg @ZoeyDollaz is a true soulja. I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family,” Centeno tweeted. “My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.”

There is no word as to who or what motivated the shooting. As of now, he is in stable condition and is set to make a full recovery. This is all that we can pray for following a tragic incident as such.

Hip-Hop has suffered its fair share of losses this year. We do not need another one. We continue to keep Zoey Dollaz and his family in our prayers as he makes his recovery.