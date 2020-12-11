Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Release ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving’ Album

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have officially released their joint holiday album, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving.

Building on releases of the past, the new album features new original songs from Chance in “The Return” and “Who’s To Say.”

The release serves as a gift to fans celebrating the holiday season and is available across streaming platforms.

On “The Return,” Chance is in prime form, floating over a laid back instrumental, showcasing the ability that made fans fall in love with him.

Also, shoutout toe Jeremih who came out on top of a weeks-long COVID-19 battle in the pandemic and released home to his family on December 4.

You can see the track list and press play on the album below.