Colin Kaepernick Joins Forces With Ben and Jerry’s for ‘Change the Whirled’ Flavor

Ben and Jerry’s debuted their new flavor and it was named after Colin Kaepernick.

The vegan, nondairy frozen dessert will make it to freezers in 2021. It’s made of caramel, sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

The former NFL quarterback has a relationship with the New York company and he’s also vegan.

Ben & Jerry’s tweeted, “supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people.”

Proceeds from the flavor will go to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign. The organization’s goal is to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

This isn’t Ben & Jerry’s first time joining forces with the former 49ers player. The company donated proceeds earned from their Chunky Dunky Nike collaboration to COVID-19 relief efforts by the Know Your Rights Camp.