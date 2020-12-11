Dionne Warwick didn’t appreciate Wendy Williams’ remarks about her during Thursday’s Hot Topics.

The TV host brought up Warwick’s recent Twitter activity, and also mentioned the Grammy-award winning singer’s old marijuana possession charge. “I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting,” Williams said, “but I think that Brittani is her right hand. Like, after Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud.”

The 56-year-old continued, “She’s a beautiful woman. She doesn’t like me though. I know she doesn’t like me.”

Advertisement

This didn’t stop Wendy from spilling the tea. “Well, you remember, a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey,” Williams said. “And you know Jersey now has the bud, but Miami is buddier. Look…TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it. It was weed.”

The “Walk on By” star caught wind of the comments quickly and wrote, “A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

Warwick asked Williams to leave her alone. “My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she added. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

Before concluding this epic read, Dionne Warwick left Wendy with a tip. “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it.”

Wendy Williams referred to Dionne as a “friend” of the show but only when she has something to promote. “We’re the social influencers, and she’s smart,” Williams continued. “But once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s OK, Miss Warwick. It’s OK.”