On Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. She tweeted the news on her Twitter page.

“Hi Everyone,” DeGeneres wrote. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Her show is still taping with precautions and CDC regulations rules that are followed.