Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla recently added $9.7 billion to his net worth on Monday. Officially positioning him behind only Jeff Besos, CEO of Amazon for the race to be the richest man in the world.

Musk is currently worth $155 billion compared to Bezos’ $185 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Forbes recently calculated Musk’s net worth to be slightly lower at $143.1 Billion, placing him behind LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and family, who are valued at $143.5 Billion.

Advertisement

Musk’s net worth has grown exponentially this year, allowing him to speed past fellow billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg, founder of FACEBOOK.

Surprisingly, the billionaire’s wealth rose around $90 billion over the course of 2020. An interesting fact seeing that Musk and Bezos have seen their net worth increase despite the pandemic.

The market value of the electric vehicle maker Tesla reached a whopping $608 Billion on Monday for the first time and is now just one of five S&P 500 Companies to join the exclusive club as tracked by Dow Jones Market Group.

2020 has definitely been better to some than others. While we look at the numbers the billionaires are making, America is still facing trying times as millions are waiting on Covid relief.