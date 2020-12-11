The highly touted, astonishingly prolific Buffalo New York label Griselda Records has announced their debut feature film Conflicted for January 15th, available as a Pay Per View. Directed by AK Reed, the film is an urban tale depicting Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison. Faced with the dilemmas of his fresh start, Hunter (Benny The Butcher) declared never to go back to the game that had cost him his freedom. In the process of getting back on track, he falls in love but is soon confronted with the demons of his past, leaving him “conflicted”. Written and starring Deuce King, the movie’s cast also includes Westside Gunn, Michael Rapaport, J Holiday, among others.

News of the movies also comes with the announcement of the Conflicted original motion picture soundtrack available January 8th via Griselda / BSF Records. The first track titled “3:30 in Houston” is Benny The Butcher’s first solo release since he was the target of a Houston TX shooting where he suffered a leg wound just last month. With full tracklisting to come soon, the soundtrack will feature Westside Gunn, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Armani Caesar, Body James, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Eto, Ransom, among others. It will include production from Griselda in house producer Daringer, the late DJ Shay, Camouflage Monk, Cee Gee, IceRoxx, Fuse, 808 Mafia, and more.

2020 has bar none been the biggest year of the label’s short yet extremely prolific existence. Having only formed in 2014, their output has grown into an encyclopedia worth of storylines and visual art. This year alone saw Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher chart for the first time: Pray For Paris, an album that received acclaim across the board, bringing the Griselda vision to a mainstream audience was Gunn’s biggest album to date. Other WSG 2020 drops include Flygod is an Awesome God II and his major label debut Who Made The Sunshine. Conway The Machine released his biggest album to date in From King To God, along withthe Alchemist produced LULU project followed by No One Mourns The Wicked, his Big Ghost LTD. Benny The Butcher’s Burden of Proof took him to the next level and was released to critical acclaim. His Da Respected Sopranos LP a Black Soprano Family project produced by DJ Drama, further established his vision and acumen as a label executive. The newest Griselda members Armani Caesar and Boldy James, hit the ground running dominating news cycles with their Griselda debuts The Liz and The Versace Tape, respectively.

Advertisement