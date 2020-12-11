Share:

The relationship between Tommy “Tiny” Lister and Ice Cube is lengthy, dating back through the Friday franchise and more.

News of Lister’s death hit online on Thursday. He was 62-years-old. In honor of his friend, Cube shared some words on Twitter.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister,” Cube shared. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

There is currently no cause of death for Lister. Rest in peace and prayers ot his family.