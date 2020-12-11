About two months ago JAY-Z announced that he was getting back into the drug game, legally.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,” said Jay-Z . “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

Monogram offers four different strains that are numbered and the potency is measured as “light,” “medium,” or “heavy.” The OG handroll retails for $50 and is rolled like a premium cigar. Stoners can also purchase loosies preroll pack for $40. You can also get the flower version in 2g and 4g a jar for $40 and $70, respectively.

The Brooklyn native partnered with a new cannabis company TPCO, which plans to expand to 90% of California by 2022. “Although we know we can’t fully redeem the injustices created by the ‘war on drugs,’ we can help shape a brighter and inclusive future,” JAY-Z said.