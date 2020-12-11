Kyrie Irving’s second season with the Brooklyn Nets is starting off rocky. During training camp, Irving refused to speak with the media, which landed him a fine of $25,000.

“The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in the team media availability,” the NBA said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday.

On Dec. 4, Irving released the following statement opposed to speaking with the media:

“Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed. I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization.”

After the fine was issued, Kyrie came back for round two:

“I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. [I am] here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.

I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

The Nets tip off their rpeseason on Sunday against the WAshington Wizards and its safe to say the Nets will be a must watch situation.