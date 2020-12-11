Police have arrested the man who they believe gunned down Dallas rapper, Mo3 in broad daylight last month.

Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is reportedly facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The arrest was announced on Wednesday and White’s bond will be determined at a later date.

Mo3, born Melvin Noble, passed away on November 11, 2020, at a Dallas hospital after getting chased and fatally shot on the I-35E.

Reports suggest White was chasing Noble before getting out of his car and chasing him on foot.

An innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire and suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The motive is still unclear but according to KTVT, the police connected White to the shooting after speaking to a witness. Although he was caught on camera wearing a mask, the suspected gunman matches the physical description of the culprit.

Mo3 was only 28 and is survived by his three children. “I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid [who was] basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” the late rapper’s manager, Brandon Rainwater, previously told CBS 11 News following his death.