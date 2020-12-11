Paul George signed a massive extension with the Clippers on Thursday that will pay him more than $200 million over the next five seasons, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. George was still under contract for $35.4 million for the 2020-21 season, so the extension will pay him $190 million more over the next four years.

The Clippers are extending George’s contract for an additional four years, $190M on top of the $35.4M guaranteed him in the 2020-2021 season. George will have a new player option before the 2024-2025 season, Mintz said. https://t.co/3zrOc53WFT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

Kawhi Leonard is only under contract through the 2020-21 season with a player option for 2021-22, so it’s possible he could be next to sign an extension with L.A.

George claimed that team chemistry issues are why the team got eliminated early in the NBA Playoffs. George also had no issues throwing former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers under the bus for failing to make adjustments and not utilizing him properly.

With his extension now secured, much will be expected from George, as the Clippers look to have a bounce-back season.