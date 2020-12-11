After a long, long wait it appears Playboi Carti’s album will finally be available for his fans. DJ Akademiks states it is set for a release on Christmas Day.

The album is believed to be titled Whole Lotta Red as it was first announced years ago. A new development is Kanye West is serving as the executive producer of the release.

“I literally sold my soul to get this info for Carti fans but I’m hearing Carti album isn’t dropping tonight but will drop on Christmas,” he wrote. “And hearing Kanye the exec producer of it along with Matthew Williams from Givenchy. That’s the gift he got for y’all .. this exclusive info.”

Fans were prepared for the album to drop on Friday (Dec 11) after Carti gave an update to fans on Instagram.

“i kAnT bELieVE mY ALBUm iS AbOUT 2 dRoP,” he said. “wTF . ps . i goT A tANK @ THe cAsTLE n0w thx. YE.”

You ready for Whole Lotta Red?