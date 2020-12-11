Stephen A Smith to Get a New Studio Show On ESPN+

They don’t call Stephen A Smith Mr. ESPN for nothing.

Disney held its quarterly earnings call on Thursday. During the call with investors, Disney announced that Smith would be getting his own show on ESPN+ in January.

Uh Oh! Disney’s done gone ahead and started something. Stay Tuned, people! Stay Tuned! https://t.co/Kb9ZGBhuKb — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2020

Smith already is a co-host on First Take and frequently appears on ESPN’s SportsCenter programs and NBA shows. Smith is already the face of ESPN, so it makes sense for him to get another studio show, especially on the network’s premium streaming platform.

The sports streaming service has surpassed 11.5 million subscribers, more than triple what it had in Q4 2019, and expects to reach 20 million by 2024.

ESPN is banking on Smith to get those numbers up.