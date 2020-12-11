Netflix has become the new UPN after acquiring the rights to a lot of our favorite childhood sitcoms like One on One, Girlfriends, and Half & Half.

While discussing her new movie, Christmas Comes Twice, on E!’s Daily Pop, Tamera Mowry said her children watch Sister, Sister and are inspired to pursue acting.

“They love Sister, Sister,” Tamera shared with Justin Sylvester. “Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors.”

Of course, she couldn’t have this conversation without talking about her better half and she spilled the tea about her disciplinary skills. “Tia, in her household, and she will tell you this, Cory [Hardict] is the one who is the disciplinarian.”

According to aunt Tamera, her nephew Aden would “get away with everything.” She also praised her twin sister for being “so confident.”

“She will even be confidently wrong,” the mother of two expressed. “Doesn’t matter where she is, what she’s doing, how she’s dressed, wherever she is, she is confidently grounded.”

Christmas Comes Twice premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.