Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, is preparing to take her talents behind the camera. The Empire star is set to make her directorial debut on Two-Faced, a comedy from Hollywood production powerhouse, BRON Studios. Henson recently finished six seasons of the Emmy-nominated Fox series, Empire, as the fan favorite Cookie Lyon, but now this project is sure to elevate her profile as a true multi-hyphenate star.

The official topline of the film reads, “Two-Faced follows Joy, a Black high school senior whose chances to attend the college of her dreams are threatened by her wildly popular and charismatic school principal, Jerald, after she confronts him with evidence of his racist past. With the help of her friends, Joy sets out to expose Jerald for who he truly is but quickly learns that he is not above waging all-out-war against the students trying to take him down.”

Henson will also star as Joy’s mother and her production company TPH Entertainment will produce. Two-Faced is written by Cat Wilkins.

In a statement from Henson, she said, “After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut! What first attracted me to this project was Joy – she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had. It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with BRON Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story – both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color – feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”

Producing alongside Henson is Aaron L. Gilbert is producing on behalf Bron and Tim Story on behalf of The Story Company. Story is best known for the Barbershop, and Ride Along franchises. Story was quoted as saying “I could not be more excited to support one of the most talented people I have ever known,” he said. “Taraji and I have done three movies together and I knew it was only a matter of time before she would make this leap to directing and I am honored to produce this film along with BRON Studios. Taraji is like family to me and I cannot wait for everyone to see her directorial vision of this hilarious script by Cat Wilkins brought to the screen.”

Bron Releasing and UTA Independent Film Group will handle film sales and distribution.