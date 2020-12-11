At long last, Jack Harlow’s Thats What They All Say album has seen the light of day. For grassroots fans of the Kentucky native, it’s been a long time coming for the official debut, but once Harlow achieved his tipping point, his trajectory has rewarded their patience. Today, the sum of his efforts actualize via Thats What They All Say.

The project officially clocks in at 15 tracks total with appearances from Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, and Big Sean on the previously-released “Way Out” single.

The final cut takes the form of the ‘WHAT’S POPPIN (remix)’ posse cut, featuring Dababy, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne. Prior to the album’s arrival, many suggested that Harlow remove Lanez and Wayne inlight of the former’s involvement in the Megan Thee Stallon shooting and the latter’s endorsement of Donald Trump.

Speaking with Power 106, the 22-year-old offered an explanation for why he decided to leave both voices on the track.

“I don’t think I’m God,” Harlow offered. “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything.”

“I hate the pack mentality,” he added, commenting on “cancel culture.” “Just a lot of judgment and laziness […] people aren’t perfect, bro. I feel like people should be able to recover from their mistakes.”

Stream Thats What They All Say below.