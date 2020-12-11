On this date in 2001, the soundtrack to the then highly anticipated film How High was released on the Def Jam/UMG imprint.

With the anticipation of the silver screen debut of Meth and Red on ten, the twenty track soundtrack featuring some of the genre’s top artists including Cypress Hill, DMX, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, and more, but was still primarily saturated with hits from the newly formed dynamic duo. The soundtrack peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on Top Soundtracks and was featured in TheSource.com’s 20 Hip Hop Soundtracks That Don’t Disappoint.

How High follows Silas (Method Man) and Jamal (Redman) as two potheads who end up smoking a magical substance that allows them to ace their college entrance exam and get into Harvard. They are immersed in the Ivy League culture and fly by with their magic smoke until it runs out and must face reality and quickly adapt before being left in the smoke. In addition to Redman and Method Man, Mike Epps, Essence Atkins, Tracy Morgan, Cypress Hill, and even Chuck Liddell all make appearances in the film.

