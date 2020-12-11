In an interview on internationally recognized WhyTV, former G-Unit member and Nashville Hip Hop mainstay Young Buck discussed how influential artists like 2Pac, The Hot Boys, Bone Thugs N Harmony and Eazy-E were on the landscape of Hip Hop in Nashville aka Cashville.

In the interview, Buck states, “There are two sides to Nashville; you got this country music side that comes along with the city, then you got this environment that I growed up in. I was one of the first ones to bring that whole essence from the street side of Cashville..”