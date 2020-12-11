YFN Lucci is the first owner of the 2021 Maybach SUV in the United States. The $200,000 Maybach GLS was gifted to the Atlanta rapper for the release of his Wish Me Well 3 album.

TMZ grabbed the scoop on the new whip, highlighting it was given to Lucci by Think It’s A Game Records CEO Girvan “Fly” Henry.

The new SUV has reclining seats, a massage feature, and a wine fridge for the bottles that may accompany YFN wherever he goes.

T.I.G CEO #Fly gives #YFNLucci the first Maybach GLS 600 in the United States! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ks8AsezBwU — Dirty Glove Bastard (@DGB_Media) December 9, 2020

The Wish Me Well 3 album features Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Mulatto, and Mozzy. You can hear the release below.