2020 was marked by both tragedy and triumph. Although we would like to leave the tragic moments in the past, it forced us to come together to effect change for the future. Cardi B has continued to remain outspoken on issues as she was recently crowned Billboard’s 2020 Women of The Year. She was officially presented the award by Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. Back in March, Taylor was fatally shot and killed in her home by Louisville, KY police department. Cardi’s award is a reflection of her influence both in music and activism. Palmer emphasizes this in her presentation.

“One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B,” said Taylor’s mother. “From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women’s lives matter. Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.”

Cardi humbly accepted the award. During her speech, she speaks to the alteration of music roll-outs and plans that were paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn’t put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space. I think everybody this year was just messed up.”

Despite this “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion was a massive success and gave the Bronx rapper her 4th Hot 100 chart-topper.



She goes on to give encouragement to young women as well.

“When I came into the music industry, I didn’t know if people were going to accept me. Throughout the years, if you’ve listen to my mixtape, if you listen to my music now, I have progress because I wanted progress. I want to be the best I can in anything I do. You know, you have to put your mind to it.” – Cardi B

Congrats to Cardi B on her award. Peep the full acceptance speech.