James Harden is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way around the basketball world with his current relationship with the Houston Rockets. But none of them may be as vocal as Stephen Jackson.



The former NBA player is now the co-host of the All The Smoke podcast and lets his feelings fly on how he felt.



“The Rockets finally get a young Black coach, a young Black coach gets an opportunity, and you don’t wanna show up to camp,” Jackson said. “You don’t wanna play for him?! How that look? And you wonder why every time a Black coach get a job, they put him in the bullshit situation.”



He added, “What a real one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, some real ones! But obviously, you wanna chase rappers around!”



The rappers he is speaking of is Lil Baby who Harden joined for his birthday party and gave him a ton of honey buns, a watch, and a Prada bag with $100,000 inside it. Normally, it wouldn’t be a big deal, but Harden was mask off and breaking the COVID-19 protocols set by the NBA.



Meanwhile, the Rockets were in Chicago, and Wall and Cousins showed flashes of their All-Star forms of yesteryear in their first exhibition game.



Harden is back in Houston but he wants to still be traded, requesting the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat as destinations.