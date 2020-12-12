The efforts shown by current President Donald Trump have been a combination of alarming and concerning for very many across the country. During a time where control of the White House should be in the process of transition, things are being more and more jumbled up.

Friday, The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a bid launched by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump that sought to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in the key swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The long-shot lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was rejected by the nation’s highest court, citing that the motion lacked grounds to sue, known as “standing,” under Article III of the Constitution.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement, “Texas seeks to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees,” adding, “Its request for this court to exercise its original jurisdiction and then anoint Texas’s preferred candidate for president is legally indefensible and is an affront to principles of constitutional democracy.”

Texas is likely to file a brief responding to the four states’ filings. There is no timetable for the justices to rule on Texas’ request, although they will probably act quickly. This is a relief due to the fact that urgency has not been a high priority.

It’s safe to say that was a total waste of time that is only delaying the transitions and the aid included to move forward with Joe Biden as our president. We will keep an eye on this as more information is made available.