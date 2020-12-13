You had your wine ready, previewed some Ashanti and Keyshia Cole tracks, and made sure that everything in your life was done so you could enjoy the VERZUZ battle. Then coronavirus happened.



The hyped showdown between the R&B divas has been postponed after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19.



Ashanti announced catching the virus just hours before the two were set to square off. At first, a bit of hope was available as Ashanti wanted to pull off the event in a virtual capacity like the old days of VERZUZ, unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit longer.



Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole Verzuz. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process,” Timbaland and Swizz Beatz stated.

“Wear a mask, stay inside and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community. [The] new date [is] January 9th.”