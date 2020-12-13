There was a scary moment in college basketball on Saturday as Florida basketball sensation Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the game against Florida State. Johnson was rushed to a local hospital.



According to ESPN, Johnson is in critical but stable condition and his family is headed to Florida from Virginia to be with their song.



Gators head coach did not speak with the media after the game but did issue a tweet calling for prayers.

Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him. — Mike White (@MikeWhiteUF) December 12, 2020

Johnson’s collapse occurred right after a timeout. Prior to the timeout, Johnson completed an alley-top and celebrated. The ESPN report notes Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in the summer and points out certain causes have led to myocarditis, a virtual infection of the heart. Currently, there are no details as to what led to Johnson’s collapse.