Although Kodak Black has never seen eye to eye with Lil Wayne, he wants him to remain a free man.

Weezy has made headlines over the past few months. Not many reports have been positive. Days before the 2020 election, he dropped a photo-op with Donald Trump, which confused the Hip-Hop community and sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. In the midst of his controversy, he released No Ceilings 3. The mixtape was well-received, giving reminiscence of classic “Mixtape Weezy.

Most recently, Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charges following a 2019 arrest. He is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence if convicted and is expected to be sentenced next month. Despite the possible sentence, many are not ready to submit to the “Free Weezy” campaign.

One of those people is Kodak Black. The Sniper Gang CEO took to his Twitter to plea for Wayne’s freedom despite his criticism of the YMCMB rapper in the past.

“I Wish The Best For Lil Wayne. Please Don’t Send Him To Prison. He Inspired Me To Make Music.”

Kodak, who is serving prison sentence of his own, also apologized to Wayne’s eldest daughter, Reginae.

This is not Tunechi’s first rodeo with gun charges. The Young Money rapper served eight months in Riker Island prison back in 2010. Hopefully, Kodak’s good energy will help Lil Wayne in some way. Neither Wayne or Reginae have responded to Kodak’s words. Previously, Kodak did not take a liking to Weezy saying, “You a f**king maggot, you should have died when you was a baby.” The Florida rapper was intoxicated while saying this. Since then it is clear that he has a change of heart.

Following his guilty plea, it was reported that he sold his masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million back in June. This comes as a surprise to many after his battle with Cash Money label-head, Birdman for a number of years for ownership of his masters.

Peep some of the reactions below.

