Welcome to the NBA LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets rookie made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. While he didn’t score, he definitely caught the eye of fans with his passes.



The official stat line for Ball was no points on 0-of-5 shooting, 4 assists, 10 rebounds, and 4 turnovers in 16 minutes. However, there is much to look forward to as he continues to grow in the NBA.

Want to see what will land him in SportsCenter Top 10 for the next decade? See some highlights below.