So this Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight is really happening? Money Mayweather and the brother of the Nate Robinson knock-out artist are set to go at it in 2021 but they are already building the fight.



Logan his Instagram to troll Floyd Mayweather’s size, sharing a photoshopped image of himself towering over Mayweather.



“50 and oh my god he’s small,” Paul wrote.



For what Mayweather may lack in size, he makes up for in skill, talent and expertise, so we are sure that he isn’t worried. Is Paul’s size enough for you to think this fight will be closer than many assume?



Check out the troll here.