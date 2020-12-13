If the media was hoping that new Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash would assist them with Kyrie Irving, it appears that’s not going to happen right now.

Nash addressed the media on Saturday to discuss all things Nets basketball. During that time, Nash was asked about Irving’s media boycott and he didn’t say much, but at the same time praised Irving’s work in the gym.

“I haven’t addressed it with him thus far,” Nash said, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “He’s been unbelievable in camp. He’s been playing at an extremely high level. He’s been a leader.”

Advertisement

Nash added that he’d be happy to have that discussion if Irving wanted to, but that has not happened.

Nash on Kyrie’s IG post: While he may not be in your guys’ good books right now, he’s in my good books. I’m enjoying coaching him. He’s been unbelievable. If he seeks my thoughts or wants to discuss it, I’m happy to discuss it with him, but I have not had that convo with him yet. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 12, 2020

Irving has made his thoughts on the media quite clear. Even a Nash intervention probably will change nothing. While Irving may think he is doing good by not speaking to the media, he is putting his coaching staff and teammates in the line of fire to answer questions about Iriving.