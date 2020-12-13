The first COVID-19 vaccines have been dispatched across America. CNN reports over 184,000 vials of the vaccine departed a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan on Sunday.



189 boxes of the vaccines will hit across the states on Monday, with more expected to ship to the states on Sunday and throughout the week.



Closing last week, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the vaccine.



“We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine,” said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.



The CDC has recommended for health care workers and long-term care facility residents to receive the first vaccinations.