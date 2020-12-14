Andrew Cuomo’s former aide accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan worked for Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 as the Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Special Advisor, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She published a series of tweets that was intended to “give a voice to the voiceless.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks,” Boylan said in a tweet. “Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Boylan continued, “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I know I am not the only woman.”

Boylan, who is also a Democratic candidate for Manhattan Borough President, said she hates men like Cuomo who “abuse their power.”

“It was then how I learned how hard it is for women,” Boylan said. “How hard this world can be for us when we are trying to be taken seriously and help out community. How easily jerks can destroy the lives of women.”

Boylan’s tweets described Andrew Cuomo’s work environment as the “most toxic” and “if people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

Aditya Mukerjee tweeted in support, saying, “She is not the first woman to tell me that she was sexually harassed by @NYGovCuomo. She’s simply the first brave enough to speak openly about it.”

There are reports suggesting that President-elect Joe Biden is considering selecting Cuomo as Attorney General. “I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris don’t do this,” Boylan wrote.