Anthony Joshua closed out 2020 by putting away Kubrat Pulev with a one-punch knockout in round nine on Saturday night to retain his WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight titles.

Thanks for coming 💥 pic.twitter.com/zvDVXPNLwK — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2020

Referee Deon Dwarte stopped the fight at 2:58 of round nine after Joshua sent Pulev to the canvas with a right to the head. Joshua was working Pulev throughout the fight, but the damage Pulev took between rounds 7 and 8th was simply a prelude to the 9th knockout.

After the fight, the WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Furry put Joshua on notice. Furry took to social media to let Joshua know he has next.

Joshua and Furry is the mega fight that needs to happen in 2021. When Joshua was asked if he were interested in fighting for the undisputed championship, he deferred the question to his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Politics aside, both boxer’s promoters need to secure this mega fight and give the boxing world what we all want, an undisputed champion.