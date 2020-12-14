Many fans were disappointed after the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was postponed.

The “Foolish” singer announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 and fans speculated that she got it from traveling.

She posted herself in Africa a mere few days ahead of the main event. “To be very, very, very clear: Yes I’ve been traveling, yes I went to Nairobi, I had an amazing time. No, I did not get Covid from traveling, no I did not get Covid from being in Africa….Everyone that I went on a trip with has tested [negative]. They went from country to country, they went to Uganda so they have to continue to get tested. No one tested positive, I did not get it from traveling,” Ashanti said during an Instagram live stream.

The Queens native insisted that she contracted the virus when she returned home after being exposed to it by a family member. “I actually got it from a family member when I came home. I came home and I hugged a family member who ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive, he didn’t know he was positive so when he went to get tested, I was like, ‘Oh, f**k’.”

Keyshia Cole did join her on live to show support for her upcoming opponent. “I told you last night I want to give you a hug, I want to love on you. I want to sing your songs in front of you, I want you to be there and do the same….I want you to enjoy your flowers… and I want us to be united as one, there’s too much separation and division in this business as women.”