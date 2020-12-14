Blue Ivy became one of the youngest artists to be nominated for a Grammy. The eight-year-old and Wiz Kid were added to the list for Best Music Video for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” on Friday, December 11th.

Neither of them was featured when the nominations were announced but apparently, somebody made that call.

The Recording Academy confirmed Blue Ivy’s nomination by quoting Grammy rules that “in order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, 1) the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist; and 2) there must be significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely accompaniment.” She fits both criteria.

Blue will be celebrating her ninth birthday on January 7th, weeks ahead of the Recording Academy’s annual celebration.

If she does win the coveted award, she can put it next to her NAACP Image Award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” and her Soul Train Award for video of the year.

The youngest Grammy nominee and winner is Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters. She was accredited for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack when she was eight-years-old, and it won album of the year in 2001.

Blue’s parents are regulars at the Grammys. JAY-Z just tied Quincy Jones as the most nominated person in history with 80 nods. His wife is trailing behind him with 79 nods, tying with Paul McCartney.