The Cleveland baseball team has played their last game known as the Indians. The team will drop the name that they have used for over a century.



Sources confirmed the decision to ESPN and the franchise will be the latest to remove Native American imagery after they were cited as racist.



Previously, the Indians removed the Chief Wahoo logo from their hats and jerseys, opting for a C instead. There is currently no new nickname for the team and there is uncertainty as to when the transition out of the current nickname will start.



Coming into this season, the Washington Football Team shed their long-running nickname, which is believed to assist the Cleveland baseball team in reviewing their team’s name.



In their history, the Cleveland franchise has paid over 17,000 games in their current name.