According to several confirmed reports, country music pioneer Charley Pride, who is the genre’s first Black A-lister, passed away in his home in Dallas from COVID-19 complications, according to Pride’s PR team. He was 86 years old.

Pride was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th Annual CMA Awards this year, where he also performed.

Country star Dolly Parton said of Pride’s passing, “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”

Advertisement